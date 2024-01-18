Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Purchases 29,483 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 48.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,483 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises 2.6% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $11,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,127,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,157,151,000 after purchasing an additional 170,387 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,064,357,000 after acquiring an additional 860,489 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 615.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,623,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,417,830 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,369,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,399,000 after acquiring an additional 150,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,685,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,055 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.8 %

PNC stock opened at $147.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $167.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.08. The stock has a market cap of $58.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

