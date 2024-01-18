Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Has $14.11 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 3.3% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $14,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth approximately $2,328,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $197.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $210.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.90.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

