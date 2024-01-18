Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Booking were worth $10,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 433.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 41.7% during the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. DA Davidson raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,677.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,517.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,489.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,333.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,111.84. The stock has a market cap of $121.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,268.36 and a 52-week high of $3,580.62.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $53.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,767 shares of company stock valued at $12,257,819 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

