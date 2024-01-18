Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Booking by 98,894.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,895,257,000 after buying an additional 17,718,899 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,124,887,000 after purchasing an additional 28,310 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,068,137,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 346,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,967,000 after purchasing an additional 12,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its stake in Booking by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 314,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $849,672,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $10.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3,500.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,637. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,333.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,111.84. The company has a market capitalization of $122.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,268.36 and a fifty-two week high of $3,580.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $53.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,517.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at $35,657,571.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,767 shares of company stock worth $12,257,819 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

