BMO Capital Markets Cuts Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Price Target to $22.00

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 60.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC set a $25.00 target price on shares of Pan American Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Pan American Silver stock opened at $13.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.41. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $19.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 182.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 90.8% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

