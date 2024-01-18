Blur (BLUR) Tops One Day Volume of $411.70 Million

Blur (BLUR) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. During the last week, Blur has traded up 22.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Blur token can currently be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00001594 BTC on major exchanges. Blur has a total market cap of $55.09 million and $411.70 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Blur Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. The official website for Blur is blur.io. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io.

Buying and Selling Blur

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 1,241,956,839.802131 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.66534674 USD and is down -1.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 186 active market(s) with $271,951,567.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

