Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg Sells 1,756 Shares

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,756 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $21,546.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,060.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shawn Marie Soderberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 16th, Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,525 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $18,894.75.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

BE stock opened at $11.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.80. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $26.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $400.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.75 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 23.36% and a negative net margin of 24.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the second quarter worth about $815,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 27.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth about $123,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.13.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

