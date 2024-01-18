Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 205.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BLNK. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.86.

Blink Charging Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of BLNK opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Blink Charging has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $15.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.97.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $43.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.29 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 32.38% and a negative net margin of 176.07%. Blink Charging’s revenue was up 151.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blink Charging will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Blink Charging

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Blink Charging by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

