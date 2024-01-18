Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Insider Amir Jafari Buys 7,002 Shares of Stock

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) insider Amir Jafari purchased 7,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.43 per share, for a total transaction of $17,014.86. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 75,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,608.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Amir Jafari also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blend Labs alerts:

On Monday, November 13th, Amir Jafari purchased 12,610 shares of Blend Labs stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.22 per share, for a total transaction of $15,384.20.

Blend Labs Stock Performance

Blend Labs stock opened at $2.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 336.06% and a negative net margin of 144.45%. The business had revenue of $40.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.01 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BLND shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $1.40 to $1.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Blend Labs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.96.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BLND

Institutional Trading of Blend Labs

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 46.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blend Labs

(Get Free Report)

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.