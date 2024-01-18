BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $50.71

Shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.71 and last traded at $50.67, with a volume of 586274 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.67.

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEAR. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 1,080.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 78,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 72,012 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 1,214.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 72,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 66,589 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 24,923.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 53,088 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 4,732,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 47,321 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 2,086.8% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 42,530 shares during the period.

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

