Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the December 15th total of 35,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 67,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Biofrontera Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of BFRI opened at $1.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.61. Biofrontera has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.78.

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($4.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.23) by ($0.41). Biofrontera had a negative net margin of 78.65% and a negative return on equity of 192.05%. The business had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.60) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Biofrontera will post -14.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biofrontera

About Biofrontera

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFRI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Biofrontera by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Biofrontera during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Biofrontera by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Biofrontera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Biofrontera by 894.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 90,394 shares in the last quarter. 58.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company offers Ameluz, a prescription drug for use in combination with the BF-RhodoLED lamp series, for photodynamic therapy for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp.

