Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the December 15th total of 35,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 67,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Biofrontera Stock Down 5.9 %
Shares of BFRI opened at $1.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.61. Biofrontera has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.78.
Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($4.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.23) by ($0.41). Biofrontera had a negative net margin of 78.65% and a negative return on equity of 192.05%. The business had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.60) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Biofrontera will post -14.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company offers Ameluz, a prescription drug for use in combination with the BF-RhodoLED lamp series, for photodynamic therapy for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp.
