BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Short Interest Down 9.6% in December

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the December 15th total of 22,800 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BIO-key International news, insider James David Sullivan bought 12,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $38,757.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,942.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other BIO-key International news, insider James David Sullivan bought 12,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $38,757.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,942.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Depasquale bought 9,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $28,047.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,758.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 25,146 shares of company stock valued at $76,550 over the last 90 days. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BIO-key International Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of BKYI opened at $1.85 on Thursday. BIO-key International has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $16.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average of $7.34.

About BIO-key International

BIO-key International ( NASDAQ:BKYI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 90.82% and a negative return on equity of 136.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter.

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

