BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) Short Interest Update

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,960,000 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the December 15th total of 7,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 14.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BigBear.ai Price Performance

BigBear.ai stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,818,937. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.71. BigBear.ai has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $6.77.

Get BigBear.ai alerts:

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.74 million. BigBear.ai’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BigBear.ai will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of BigBear.ai

In other news, Director Avi S. Katz sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $53,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 896,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,244.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Avi S. Katz sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $53,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 896,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,244.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Avi S. Katz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $90,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 786,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,389.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 139,089 shares of company stock valued at $260,581. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBAI. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai during the 1st quarter worth about $2,953,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BigBear.ai by 344.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 45,247 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai during the 1st quarter worth about $5,390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBAI shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

View Our Latest Research Report on BigBear.ai

About BigBear.ai

(Get Free Report)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.