BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) Short Interest Update

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,960,000 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the December 15th total of 7,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 14.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
BigBear.ai Price Performance
BigBear.ai stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,818,937. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.71. BigBear.ai has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $6.77.
BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.74 million. BigBear.ai’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BigBear.ai will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBAI. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai during the 1st quarter worth about $2,953,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BigBear.ai by 344.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 45,247 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai during the 1st quarter worth about $5,390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.47% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBAI shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.
BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.
