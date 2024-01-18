Beck Bode LLC Takes $2.19 Million Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 84.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the second quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the second quarter worth $30,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PPG. StockNews.com began coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.19.

PPG Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $144.19. 555,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,357,830. The firm has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.32 and a 52-week high of $152.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.76.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.55%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.