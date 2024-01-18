Beck Bode LLC Sells 775 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Beck Bode LLC lowered its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in HealthEquity by 38.8% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 36.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the third quarter worth about $859,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 21.1% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 276,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,199,000 after buying an additional 48,145 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the third quarter worth about $3,563,000. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HQY. Barclays began coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.25.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HQY traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $72.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,996. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.54. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $48.86 and a one year high of $76.62.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.63 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 3.00%. Research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at HealthEquity

In other news, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $2,857,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,630 shares in the company, valued at $6,961,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $181,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $2,857,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,961,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,603 shares of company stock worth $3,179,892. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Profile

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

