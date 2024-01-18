Beck Bode LLC Sells 516 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Beck Bode LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC owned approximately 0.34% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPSE. FMR LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 424.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $41.65. 9,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,090. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.67 million, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $44.88.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

