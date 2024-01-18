Beck Bode LLC Raises Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Beck Bode LLC raised its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 6.6% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 35.8% during the third quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 6.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 4.5% in the third quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 16,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Hershey by 7.0% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on HSY. Piper Sandler downgraded Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stephens started coverage on Hershey in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Hershey from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.95.

Hershey Stock Down 1.6 %

Hershey stock traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $188.47. 748,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,494. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $178.82 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.74 and a 200-day moving average of $205.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.192 dividend. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total value of $289,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,816 shares in the company, valued at $6,323,971.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $847,995. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.