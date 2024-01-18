Beck Bode LLC Purchases New Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.79.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $165.97. 1,522,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,832,059. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

