Beck Bode LLC Invests $6.18 Million in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 44,136 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,181,000. T-Mobile US makes up about 1.6% of Beck Bode LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,068 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.4% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.2% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 5.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $164.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,151,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,128,208. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $165.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.07. The company has a market capitalization of $190.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,289,422.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,289,422.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $73,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,162,222 shares of company stock worth $186,462,891. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.35.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

