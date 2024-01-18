Beck Bode LLC Has $3.59 Million Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Beck Bode LLC cut its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,603 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $91,558,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,037,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 31.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,542,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $332,664,000 after purchasing an additional 855,418 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,652,000 after purchasing an additional 804,159 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,823,000 after purchasing an additional 698,740 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,423 shares in the company, valued at $4,999,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $64,606.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,992 shares in the company, valued at $587,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,999,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,879 shares of company stock worth $351,607. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Trading Down 0.6 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.71. 614,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,535. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.69 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.41. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $58.43 and a twelve month high of $100.77.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXAS

About Exact Sciences

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.