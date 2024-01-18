Beck Bode LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Beck Bode LLC cut its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 158,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,217 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCEF. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 29,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 66,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Stock Performance

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.11. 55,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,050. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.42 million, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.80. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.97 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.60.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Company Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

