Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.48 and last traded at $32.26. Approximately 33,130 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 245,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.15.

BZH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beazer Homes USA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 14.19 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.27 and its 200-day moving average is $28.48.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.41. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $645.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 264,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 136,954 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,013,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,422,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

