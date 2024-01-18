Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $454,598.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,079.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,633 shares of company stock valued at $11,572,924. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EW shares. Evercore ISI cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.67.

Shares of EW stock opened at $73.82 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $94.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.56 and its 200 day moving average is $75.01. The company has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

