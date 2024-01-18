Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEP. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 8,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $79.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.78. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $96.05.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.18.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

