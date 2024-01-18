Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Has $811,000 Stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 37.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 57.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 793,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,199,000 after acquiring an additional 289,560 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 453,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,249,000 after purchasing an additional 35,828 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 420,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,573,000 after buying an additional 75,646 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,639,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 381,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,254,000 after buying an additional 62,268 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAVA opened at $54.39 on Thursday. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $56.00. The stock has a market cap of $477.00 million, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.01.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

