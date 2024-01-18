Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Has $782,000 Stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.49% of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DBND. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,262,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $690,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $512,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DBND opened at $45.81 on Thursday. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.85 and a twelve month high of $47.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.97.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Profile

The DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (DBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, fixed income fund comprised of securities from corporate and government issuers, with various credit ratings, and a dollar-weighted average effective portfolio duration of two to eight years.

