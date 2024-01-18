Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Has $630,000 Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDY opened at $122.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.67 and a 200-day moving average of $120.21. The company has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $132.50.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.