Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Has $454,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Gratus Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $232,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IWB opened at $259.90 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $209.39 and a 12-month high of $263.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $255.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.44.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

