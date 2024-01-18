Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Has $410,000 Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,562 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 93,272.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,045,359,000 after buying an additional 820,124,410 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $2,598,736,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 184.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,074,778 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $483,297,000 after buying an additional 1,994,682 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after buying an additional 1,923,199 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC started coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT stock opened at $161.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.19. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.09 and a 1-year high of $169.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $433.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $713,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,195,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $713,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,195,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $1,582,306.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,451,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,629,044.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,438,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,984,703 in the last three months. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

