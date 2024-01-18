Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Has $331,000 Stock Position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $656,599,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,025,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,463,000 after purchasing an additional 90,387 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 745,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,524,000 after acquiring an additional 255,949 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 491,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,567,000 after acquiring an additional 133,336 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 382,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares during the period.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ONEQ stock opened at $58.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $59.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.92.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.016 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

(Free Report)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

See Also

