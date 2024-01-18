Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 12.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE BX opened at $117.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $83.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.68.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on BX. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.68.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

