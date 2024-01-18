Baron Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Baron Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,120 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on META. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.99, for a total transaction of $7,183,368.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.99, for a total value of $7,183,368.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 783,670 shares of company stock worth $264,994,944. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.2 %

META stock opened at $368.37 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.14 and a 12-month high of $377.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $946.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $343.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.90.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

