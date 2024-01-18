Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Short Interest Update

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 471,000 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the December 15th total of 535,400 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 488,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Barnes & Noble Education Trading Down 10.0 %

Barnes & Noble Education stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.90. 750,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,578,171. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.26. Barnes & Noble Education has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $2.52. The firm has a market cap of $47.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 51.88% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $610.38 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 489.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 15,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC raised its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 241.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 23,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 16,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BNED shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a report on Friday, January 12th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 price target (down from $3.00) on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Barnes & Noble Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

