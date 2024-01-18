Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Short Interest Update

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 471,000 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the December 15th total of 535,400 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 488,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Barnes & Noble Education stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.90. 750,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,578,171. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.26. Barnes & Noble Education has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $2.52. The firm has a market cap of $47.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.
Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 51.88% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $610.38 million during the quarter.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BNED shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a report on Friday, January 12th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 price target (down from $3.00) on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Barnes & Noble Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th.
Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.
