Banque Pictet & Cie SA Trims Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,536 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 0.4% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in PayPal by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 3.3% in the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First County Bank CT increased its holdings in PayPal by 2.0% in the second quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 7,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $60.62. The company had a trading volume of 6,639,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,632,242. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.16. The firm has a market cap of $66.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down previously from $72.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.26.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

