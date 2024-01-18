Banque Pictet & Cie SA Trims Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 289,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,330 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $12,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,576,000. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,604,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 258.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 33,155 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,822,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,671,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of BATS:INDA traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,190,401 shares. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.26.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

