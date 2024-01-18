Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 88,739 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 826,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 88,739 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.39% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $49,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 251,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,190,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,595,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 302.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 17,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 13,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 36.1% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 116,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 30,880 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $65.48. 3,030,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,612,735. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $54.56 and a 52 week high of $66.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

