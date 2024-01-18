Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 4,621 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 754,282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,621 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for 0.6% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.06% of Medtronic worth $59,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Medtronic by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

MDT traded up $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $86.61. 1,485,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,594,198. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $92.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.54. The company has a market cap of $115.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.90%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

