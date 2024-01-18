Banque Pictet & Cie SA Raises Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 488,894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,134 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $25,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,084,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $112,775,000 after purchasing an additional 451,029 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Boston Scientific by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 561,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,080,000 after buying an additional 49,782 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 182.1% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 7,956 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Boston Scientific by 334.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 413,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,379,000 after buying an additional 318,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in Boston Scientific by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 255,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,512,000 after buying an additional 85,706 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $699,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,408,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $699,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,408,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,541 shares of company stock valued at $8,446,290 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.73.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.72. 2,437,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,010,653. The company has a market cap of $88.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.19 and its 200 day moving average is $53.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $44.79 and a 12-month high of $61.46.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

