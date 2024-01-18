Banque Pictet & Cie SA Raises Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,921 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $35,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMG. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth about $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $14.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,324.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,341. The stock has a market cap of $63.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,470.05 and a one year high of $2,348.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,242.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,040.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,330.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,185.00 to $2,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,930.00 to $2,226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,175.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,268.59.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CMG

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total value of $2,905,794.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,195,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total value of $2,067,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,526,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total transaction of $2,905,794.46. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,195,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,733 shares of company stock valued at $10,000,321 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.