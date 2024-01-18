Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $29.57 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,039 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Booking were worth $29,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Booking during the second quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Booking by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 348 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,767 shares of company stock worth $12,257,819. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of Booking stock traded up $19.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3,509.03. The company had a trading volume of 67,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,037. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,268.36 and a one year high of $3,580.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,333.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,111.84. The firm has a market cap of $122.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $53.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.43 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Booking in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price objective for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,517.92.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

