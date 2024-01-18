Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $19.56 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,323 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $19,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 79.5% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1,553.8% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $72.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,030,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,797,539. The firm has a market cap of $99.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 50.75%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. Barclays upped their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.38.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

