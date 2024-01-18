Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $13.42 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,426 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $13,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter worth $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 72.3% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have weighed in on SPGI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.22.
S&P Global Stock Performance
SPGI stock traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $440.18. The company had a trading volume of 232,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,897. The firm has a market cap of $139.45 billion, a PE ratio of 56.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $321.14 and a 12 month high of $443.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $424.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $398.03.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. On average, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at S&P Global
In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
S&P Global Profile
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.
