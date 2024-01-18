Banque Pictet & Cie SA Grows Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,931 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,997 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $21,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 99,583.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,694,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,104,833,000 after purchasing an additional 643,048,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,002 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $294,657,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 159.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,379,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,619,000 after purchasing an additional 847,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,870,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,870,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,708 shares of company stock valued at $15,122,689 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $11.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $370.15. The company had a trading volume of 882,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,509. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $222.65 and a twelve month high of $374.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.32 billion, a PE ratio of 84.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $322.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.26.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ISRG. UBS Group lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. HSBC began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.20.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

