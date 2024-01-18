Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires 3,089 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 925,696 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 4.0% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.10% of Mastercard worth $366,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Mastercard by 98,203.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $324,644,252,000 after buying an additional 824,597,013 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,255,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,866,020,000 after purchasing an additional 495,768 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,377,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,620,937,000 after buying an additional 1,240,661 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,643,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,529,235,000 after buying an additional 274,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mastercard by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,640 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $428.85. 406,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,246,561. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $415.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $403.92. The company has a market cap of $402.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $340.21 and a 1-year high of $431.79.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,003,217.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,003,217.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 516,164 shares of company stock valued at $199,248,209. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. HSBC started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.90.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

