Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKSC opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.74. Bank of South Carolina has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $17.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Trading of Bank of South Carolina

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKSC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 3.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 11.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 37.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 23.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 14.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

