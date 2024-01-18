Bank of America Downgrades Celanese (NYSE:CE) to Underperform

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $135.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $124.00. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.47% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.81.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $142.81 on Tuesday. Celanese has a one year low of $97.12 and a one year high of $159.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.55 and a 200-day moving average of $128.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.35.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.30. Celanese had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.94 EPS. Celanese’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 37,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after acquiring an additional 16,515 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 155,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,168,000 after acquiring an additional 36,701 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 111,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,354,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

