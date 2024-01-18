Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE:BCV) Shares Sold by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE:BCV – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,406 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned approximately 1.26% of Bancroft Fund worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Bancroft Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.15% of the company’s stock.

Bancroft Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

BCV traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.56. 4,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,743. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.46. Bancroft Fund Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $19.22.

Bancroft Fund Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Bancroft Fund

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $56,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at $511,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Bancroft Fund Company Profile

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

Further Reading

