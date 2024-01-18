Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 11,270 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 17,210 shares.The stock last traded at $2.87 and had previously closed at $2.95.

Banco Bradesco Stock Up 2.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 6.38%.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.0035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous Variable dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,051 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bradesco

(Get Free Report)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.