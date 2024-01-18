Ball Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BALL)

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 23,391 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 349% compared to the typical volume of 5,204 put options.

In other news, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 4,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.91 per share, for a total transaction of $249,980.67. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,356.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ball by 66.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,830,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,294,000 after buying an additional 5,903,021 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $139,189,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $62,202,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ball by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,979,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,081,000 after buying an additional 1,200,145 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Ball by 146.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,470,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,730,000 after buying an additional 874,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

BALL traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,795. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.81. Ball has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $62.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.60 and its 200-day moving average is $53.47.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Ball had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ball will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BALL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

