B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target Cut to C$6.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Pi Financial reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$6.60 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.30 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$7.07.

Shares of TSE BTO opened at C$3.98 on Monday. B2Gold has a 12-month low of C$3.81 and a 12-month high of C$5.87. The stock has a market cap of C$5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$4.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.31.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.02). B2Gold had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of C$641.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$635.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.3871269 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This is an increase from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

